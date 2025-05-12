Pakistan, India DGMOs to discuss next steps as ceasefire holds

The military operations chiefs (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will discuss on Monday the next steps for the nuclear-armed neighbours after a ceasefire returns calm to the border, following their fiercest fighting in nearly three decades.

There were no reports of explosions or projectiles overnight, after some initial ceasefire violations, with the Indian Army saying Sunday was the first peaceful night in recent days along the border, although some schools remain closed.

Saturday’s ceasefire in the Himalayan region, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, followed four days of intense firing and diplomacy and pressure from Washington.

In a statement on Saturday, India’s foreign ministry said both sides’ director generals of military operations would speak with each other on Monday.

Pakistan has not made any comment on plans for a call.

While Islamabad has thanked Washington for facilitating the ceasefire and welcomed Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir dispute with India, New Delhi has not commented on U.S. involvement in the truce or talks at a neutral site.

India, which says disputes with Pakistan have to be resolved directly by the neighbours, has rejected the involvement of any third party.

Read More: India sought ceasefire, not Pakistan, confirms DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry has firmly clarified that Pakistan never requested a ceasefire during the recent military tensions with India. He made this statement while sharing detailed insights into the successful execution of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

DG ISPR in a joint press briefing alongside Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Vice Admiral Rab Nawaz of the Pakistan Navy (PN) stated that “the desire for de-escalation came from the Indian side, not from us.”

“Pakistan made no such request for a ceasefire. The initiative came solely from India.”

Dispelling rumours circulating in certain circles, DG ISPR also stated unequivocally, “There is no Indian pilot in our custody.” He noted that during Indian attacks, some infrastructure was damaged and one aircraft suffered minor impairment.

“The aircraft will be operational again soon,” he assured, lauding the professional response of Pakistan’s forces.