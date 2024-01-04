Pakistan, India placed in same group in T20 World Cup 2024?

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will reportedly go head-to-head against each other in the group stage of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States of America and the West Indies.

A report by India news agency India Today stated that Pakistan, co-hosts United States, India, Canada and Ireland are placed in the same group. The top two sides would advance to the Super 8 stage.

Shaheen Afridi’s side will start is campaign on June 6 when they take on the United States. They will then take on India on June 9 in New York.

Their fixtures against Canada and Ireland are scheduled to be contested on June 11 and 16 respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that it will be the sides’ first meeting in an ICC event since their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The hosts had won the game by seven wickets.

