Pakistan inflation sets another record, hits 36.42pc in April

ISLAMABAD: The inflation rate in Pakistan has set another record and reached 36.42 percent in April, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Bureau of Statistics has released the monthly figures for the inflation rate which stated that the inflation rate has hiked by 2.41 percent in April. The inflation rate increased by 2 percent in the urban area while 2.97 percent in the rural areas.

The price of Potatoes increased by 26.88 percent, flour 25.8 percent, tomatoes 19.3 percent, sugar 18.8 percent, fruits 10.1 percent, eggs 9.8 percent and wheat by 4.47 percent.

The inflation rate was recorded 28.23 percent from July till April 2023. The hike in prices of eggs and wheat was recorded 100.8 and 103.52 percent respectively.

Earlier, Pakistan’s food imports, including wheat, palm oil, and soybean oil, went up by 64.45% in July and August, according to the data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

The biggest spike was noticed in the wheat import which went up by a staggering 2435% in the first two months of the fiscal year. Pakistan has imported wheat worth Rs68.49 billion this year, while the wheat import bill for July and August 2021 was only Rs2.70 billion.

