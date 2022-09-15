Pakistan’s annual food imports increase by 64.45% in July, August: PBS

Lahore: Pakistan’s food imports, including wheat, palm oil, and soybean oil, went up by 64.45% in July and August, data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

According to PBS statistics, Pakistan has imported food items worth Rs392.83 billion in the first two months of the fiscal year 2022-23. Last year, the country’s food import bill for the same months was Rs238.88, PBS stated.

The biggest spike was noticed in the wheat import which went up by a staggering 2435% in the first two months of the fiscal year. Pakistan has imported wheat worth Rs68.49 billion this year, while the wheat import bill for July and August 2021 was only Rs2.70 billion.

Moreover, the country also imported tea worth Rs30.23 billion in July-August 2022 which is 20.92 higher than July-August 2021. Pakistan also imported pulses worth Rs35.95 in July-August 2022 which is 43.70 higher than last year.

Additionally, Pakistan imported palm oil worth Rs157.79 billion (68.67% higher than last year), and soybean oil worth Rs9.48 billion (255.36% higher than last year), the PBS data stated.

