Pakistan info minister’s social media account blocked in India

ISLAMABAD: After blocking the social media accounts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in India, now the social media account of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has also been blocked.

According to the state-run news agency APP, Attaullah Tarar had exposed India’s state repression, human rights violations and efforts to suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people on the international media. In retaliation, India blocked his official social media account.

The Narendra Modi-led Indian government took a wide range of measures against Pakistan after 26 people were killed and several others injured in an alleged attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Soon after the incident, India blamed the attack on elements from Pakistan without presenting any evidence.

India also announced suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, also known as the Sindh Tas Agreement, and asked Pakistani nationals to leave India within 48 hours.

Days after the attack, the Indian government has blocked the social media accounts of Pakistani news channels, politicians and cricketers.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar has revealed credible intelligence suggesting that India may initiate military action against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours, using baseless and fabricated allegations related to the Pahalgam incident as a pretext.

In a video statement, Atta Tarar asserted that any military aggression from India would be met with a “certain and decisive” response.

“The Pakistani nation will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs,” Tarar stated, warning that the consequences of any conflict would rest solely with India.

Atta Tarar said that Pakistan had offered an open and independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, inviting neutral experts to uncover the truth and motives behind the event.

“India’s refusal to accept an impartial investigation exposes its real intentions,” he added.

He highlighted that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism for over two decades and strongly condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations.