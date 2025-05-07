Pakistan informs UNSC about Indian strikes, asserts right to respond

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has informed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about Indian strikes, asserting its right to respond to the aggression.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, contacted top UN leaders and informed them of India’s multiple missile attacks across parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in “gross violation” of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

According to a press release of the Pakistani Mission, Ambassador Asim, acting on instructions from Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, apprised the presidents of Security Council and General Assembly as well as the Secretary-General about India’s “blatant aggression” that endangered international peace and security.

“UNSC has been informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately to this aggression at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with its right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter,” the press release added.

At least 26 Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 sustained injuries after Indian forces fired missiles at six different locations during the night between May 6 and 7.

Addressing a press conference, the DG ISPR said Indian troops also launched cowardly attacks across the Line of Control (LoC), deliberately targeting civilian populations and places of worships.

The DG ISPR confirmed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down five Indian fighter jets and one drone in response to the attempted airstrike. The downed aircraft included three Rafale jets, a MiG-29, a Su-30, and an Israeli-made Heron drone.

Providing updates on the situation, he confirmed that Indian strikes on six different locations have so far claimed 26 innocent lives and left 46 others injured.

In a tragic incident, 13 people including two young girls were martyred when a mosque in Ahmedpur East was deliberately targeted. Similarly, in Muridke, another mosque was attacked, leading to the martyrdom of 3 individuals and injury to one, the DG ISPR stated.

In Muzaffarabad, 3 civilians were martyred, while a girl and a boy sustained injuries. In Kotli, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy lost their lives after Mosque Abbas was targeted. A mother and child were also injured in the same attack.