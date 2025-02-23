Shaheen Afridi was behind my T20 World Cup 2024 comeback: Mohammad Amir

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has revealed that Shaheen Afridi convinced him to reverse his international retirement before the T20 World Cup 2024.

The left-arm pacer retired from international cricket in December 2020, however, he played franchise cricket around the world during that time.

In March last year, Mohammad Amir announced taking his retirement back and declared himself available for the T20 World Cup 2024.

At the time, he said that he took the decision after ‘positive discussions’ with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.

“I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions,” Amir wrote in a post on X.

Read more: Mohammad Amir calls time on international career again

Now, the Pakistan pacer has revealed that Shaheen Afridi, who was the captain of the T20 side at the time, convinced him to play for Pakistan.

“Shaheen [Afridi] messaged me saying Pakistan need you. He said that my experience could help the team,” Amir said during his appearance on a private TV channel.

According to the Pakistan pacer, team director Usman Wahla repeated that same and promised that he would get the respect he deserves.

“He said ‘Your role in the team will be clear and there will be no miscommunication with you,’” Mohammad Amir said.

The Pakistan pacer claimed that he represented the national side in the T20 World Cup 2024 without having a central contract from the PCB.

“I cancelled my county season deal to play for Pakistan,” he said.

When asked about his absence from the team following the T20 World Cup 2024, Amir said that he was not contacted by the new management which took charge after the tournament.

Pertinent to note here that Amir once again announced his retirement from international cricket after the tournament.

“It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights,” Mohammad Amir wrote in a post on X.