Electricity consumers across Pakistan will now receive bills in a new and simplified format aimed at being easier to understand and more accessible.

According to details, power distribution companies (DISCOs) have redesigned the electricity bill format following directives from the Ministry of Energy.

The new electricity bill layout enables consumers to view their electricity consumption, billing details and payment information more clearly as compared in the earlier format.

The format has been developed with a focus on simplicity, transparency and an improved customer experience.

It is to be noted that the decision to redesign the electricity bill was taken in response to consumer complaints regarding the previous format, which was often considered difficult to understand due to excessive information, technical terminology and a complex layout.

Under the new design, key details such as the total amount payable, due date and electricity usage are displayed more prominently, allowing consumers to access essential information at a glance.

As part of the modernised billing system, a QR code has also been incorporated into the new electricity bills to facilitate easier access to payment and related services in Pakistan.

Read more: Govt issues advisory on QR code verification in electricity bills

Last month, the Ministry of Energy’s Power Division issued an important advisory for electricity consumers regarding the QR code verification system being introduced on electricity bills.

According to reports, cyber criminals and hackers were attempting to exploit electricity consumers under the guise of a government subsidy scheme.

The Power Division spokesperson warned that certain malicious elements are misusing QR codes to steal consumers’ personal information and achieve unlawful objectives.