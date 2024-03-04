Pakistan, Iran agree to expand strong bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran reiterated to expand strong bilateral cooperation, terming it critical to the stability and prosperity of the region as well as to the two countries’ own interests.

According to a PM Office statement, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to congratulate him on his victory and to discuss the two countries’ bilateral relations.

In addition to wishing the prime minister, President Raisi stated that he hoped to continue their strong collaboration on matters of mutual interests.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to President Raisi for his kind words.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the strong historical, cultural, and enduring links between the two countries and their people and said that Pakistanis have the utmost regard for the people of Iran.

The prime minister vowed to further strengthen bilateral ties between Iran and Pakistan in all areas of shared interest, such as trade, energy, and security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also invited President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan whenever it is convenient for him.

Earlier, newly-elected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has received messages of congratulations from numerous global leaders including China’s President President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Shehbaz Sharif comfortably won the prime minister’s election today after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.