World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif as he assumes PM office

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has received messages of congratulations from numerous global leaders, vowing to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Shehbaz Sharif comfortably won the prime minister’s election today after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.

The magic number to clinch the office of prime minister was 169 votes. Since no single party could gain a majority in the assembly, Shehbaz has become premier with the support of PML-N’s allies – PPPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP, and others.

China was the first one to congratulate Shehbaz on his victory in separate messages by its president and prime minister.

In his message, President Xi Jinping expressed confidence that under the leadership of Shehbaz and Pakistan’s new government, and under the united efforts of all sectors of Pakistan, the country would be able to make new and greater achievements in the cause of national development and progress.

He stressed that China and Pakistan would continue their traditional friendship and cooperation in various fields. Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to the newly-elected PM.

Iran President Ibrahim Raisi also extended the message of felicitation to PM Shehbaz. In his message, President Raisi expressed his confidence that the two countries, in the light of the deep historical and cultural links, will work harder to strengthen and expand cooperation to achieve the desired and befitting level of relations between the two great nations of Iran and Pakistan.

Iranian president stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran was fully prepared to strengthen and deepen all aspects of bilateral relations with the brotherly and neighbouring country of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan within the framework of its constant policy.

He expressed hope that the new government of Pakistan will take steps towards the growth and prosperity of Pakistan and prayed to Almighty God for the success of the new government and the happiness and well-being of the honourable nation of Pakistan.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on oath of his office. The Crown Prince wished Shehbaz Sharif success and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

According to the PML-N, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his re-election as the premier.

“Linked by religious and cultural roots, our countries enjoy fruitful cooperation in areas of mutual interest both bilaterally and multilaterally,” Aliyev was quoted as saying.

“We express our appreciation for Pakistan’s consistent support and equitable stand for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of our country’s internationally recognised borders,” he added.

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a telephonic conversation with PM Shehbaz, expressed confidence in latter’s “ability to steer Pakistan on a path of progress and prosperity”.

PM Shehbaz thanked President Erdogan for his gracious congratulatory message and underscored the significance of the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further advance bilateral cooperation and collaboration in all fields.