Pakistan, Iran appoint liaison officers to counter cross-border terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran appointed liaison officers to counter terrorism along the border of the two countries, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement that the appointment of liaison officers was decided during the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister.

” The appointment is part of the joint efforts to counter terrorism along the Pakistan-Iran border,” the spokesman said.

It added that Pakistan wants to make the Pak-Iran border a ‘border of love and peace’.

The development came after Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi visited Pakistan.

“The two sides agreed to further expand trade and economic cooperation and affirmed their commitment to transform their common border from ‘border of peace’ to a ‘border of prosperity’ through joint development-oriented economic projects, including setting up of joint border markets, economic free zones, and new border openings,” the joint statement of Pakistan and Iran read.

It added that the two leaders agreed to boost their bilateral trade to USD10 billion over the next five years. Both sides underscored the imperative of a long-term durable economic partnership and collaborative regional economic and connectivity model, particularly for socio-economic development in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan Province and Pakistan’s Balochistan Province.