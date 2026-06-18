Pakistan-Iran business visa facility restored at Taftan border

TAFTAN: In a major relief for Pakistani traders, the business visa facility for travel to Iran has been restored at the Taftan border crossing after nearly a year, paving the way for the revival of cross-border trade activities.

Taftan, located in Balochistan’s Chagai district, serves as the primary land crossing between Pakistan and Iran’s border town of Mirjaveh.

According to officials, the restoration of the business visa facility follows a notification issued by the Balochistan Home Department, marking a new chapter in Pakistan-Iran border trade.

Under the revised arrangements, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) passport gate at Taftan has been reopened on a limited basis, allowing only registered Pakistani traders holding valid business visas to travel to Iran.

The facility had remained suspended for several months amid regional security concerns and heightened tensions between US, Israel and Iran, which led authorities to temporarily restrict the movement of Pakistani citizens through the border crossing.

Traders welcomed the decision, saying the restoration of the visa facility would strengthen bilateral trade ties, facilitate business activities and create new employment opportunities in the border region.

Local business leaders described the move as a positive step for the economy, expressing hope that trade volumes between the two neighboring countries would increase in the coming months.

Earlier Development

Last month, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, discussed the Taftan–Zahedan railway route and broader bilateral railway cooperation during a meeting in Islamabad.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations, railway connectivity and the regional situation. During the meeting, the railways minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding ties with Iran and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.