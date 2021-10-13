Pakistan, Iran close cooperation vital for regional peace: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri on Wednesday met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, a wide range of issues including Afghanistan, regional security and border management particularly fencing along the Pak-Iran border were discussed during the meeting.

Both agreed on further enhancing defence cooperation, working together for regional peace and unified response to terrorism which is a common enemy, the ISPR said.

Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries and our close cooperation is vital for regional peace and stability, COAS remarked while speaking to the Iranian armed forces delegation.

During the delegation-level meeting, the Iranian delegation was given a comprehensive regional security appraisal and operational update besides briefing on training regime of the Pakistan Army including collaboration with friendly countries and conduct of various joint military exercises.

CONTINUOUS UPGRADATION OF CONVENTIONAL CAPABILITIES IMPERATIVE TO DETER AGGRESSION, SAYS COAS

CGS Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri expressed his desire for further strengthening military to military ties particularly in counter-terrorism and training.

Later, on arrival, Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

The visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and prayed for the martyrs of Pakistan.

Earlier today, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Islamic Republic of Iran also called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

