Pakistan, Iran jointly inaugurate border market, 100MW transmission line project

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif along with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated 100 MW Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line project from Iran to Gwadar at the Mand-Pishin crossing point of the Pakistan-Iran border on Thursday.

The two leaders also inaugurated the sustenance marketplace at the Mand-Pishin crossing point.

The Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing-in an additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran.

The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively. It also serves as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Addressing the ceremony, Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi said bilateral ties between Iran and Pakistan are strengthening with every passing day. He congratulated the people of Iran and Pakistan on the inauguration of the landmark projects.

Iran is ready to work with Pakistan in the energy sector, the Iranian president said and added that border markets will help in increasing bilateral trade between both countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Iranian president and added the border projects’ inauguration has opened a new era of ties between Islamabad and Tehran.

PM Sharif vowed both countries will inaugurate six more border markets. The premier also invited Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan.