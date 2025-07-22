Pakistan, Iran vow deepening literary ties through cultural diplomacy

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Cultural Counsellor Majid Meshki visited the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Tuesday to discuss fostering Pakistan-Iran literary cooperation.

Majid Meshki engaged in in-depth discussions with PAL Chairperson Dr. Najeeba Arif and Director General Sultan Nasir to consider options for intensifying the literary aspect and cultural association between the two nations.

During the Pakistan-Iran literary cooperation meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of considering using reciprocal translation exchanges to develop a deeper understanding of their shared cultural heritage.

Dr. Najeeba Arif indicated PAL’s programs to encourage Pakistani literature in regional languages, support writers’ welfare, and amplify literary publications. She stressed the lasting impact of Persian legacy on Urdu, describing it as a foundation of Pakistan’s literary evolution.

Majid Meshki was introduced to main PAL publications, along with Gulbang-e-Arzoo, a Persian poetry collection by Dr. Aslam Ansari, and a Persian verse translation of Kulliyat-e-Iqbal by Muhammad Afsar Rahbeen. Iranian representative admired and appreciated these works.

Applauding PAL’s efforts, Majid Meshki mentioned that the academy is “showcasing the beautiful literary face of Pakistan to the world.” He emphasised the strength of literary diplomacy in fostering bilateral ties and called for more joint translation ventures to make readily available literary resources to wider audiences.

Read More: Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian president, conveys PM Shehbaz’s greetings

Majid Meshki also shared the latest Urdu translations of Persian literature released by the Iranian Consulate and articulated his commitment to work together on future literary projects.

Both parties agreed to strengthen joint efforts, including the exchange of literary delegations and participation in artistic celebrations.

Dr. Najeeba Arif offered an invitation to Iranian writers to attend PAL’s upcoming international literary conference in 2026, which Majid Meshki enthusiastically welcomed.

The meeting concluded with a symbolic book exchange, emblematic of unity in building literary bridges between Pakistan and Iran.

This visit marks a renewed chapter in Pakistan-Iran literary cooperation, reinforcing the role of literary diplomacy as a powerful tool for cultural connection and mutual respect.