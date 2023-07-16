Pakistan, Iran vow to counter terrorism in border areas

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Iran have expressed resolve to eradicate terrorism in border areas through “intelligence sharing and effective actions” against terrorists’ networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in security domain, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an understanding of this effect came at a meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Iran’s military leadership during his two-day successful visit to Iran.

During his visit, COAS had detailed meetings with Iran’s military leadership including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

The military commanders of both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular.

Both sides vowed to eradicate menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists’ networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in security domain.

COAS Asim Munir also called on President of the Iran Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain. During discussions significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability was highlighted.

The Army Chief was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the Military Headquarters on his arrival.

The understanding came after Four Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyred in a terrorist attack on the Pakistan-Iran border in April.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists started firing on the security personnel patrolling at the Jal Gayi sector on the Pakistan-Iran border.

The martyred soldiers include Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed. ISPR said that Pakistan has demanded effective and immediate action from the Iranian officials.