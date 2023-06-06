Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen ties in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to further strengthen their bilateral ties in diverse fields during Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Baghdad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The understanding was reached during meeting between FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and head of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Sheikh Dr Hamoudi in Baghdad today.

Both countries discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment and efforts for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The Foreign Minister also met Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Mohammed al-Halboosi and discussed promotion of cooperative parliamentary exchanges.

During his meeting with President of Al-Hikmet Party of Iraq Ammar Hakeem, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the historic, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries deep-rooted in mutual respect and understanding.

A day earlier, FM Bilawal Bhutto met his Iraqi counterpart Muhammad Hussain Bahr-ul-Uloom and exchanged views on different aspects of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iraq.

Both countries signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) during the meeting. One to “enhance cultural cooperation” and another to abolish visa requirements for diplomatic and official passports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs official Twitter account, Bilawal reached Iraq on June 5 and is to stay till June 7, 2023.