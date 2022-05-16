Pakistan is heading towards a ‘default’ rapidly : Ex FBR Chief

Islamabad: Former Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi has said that Pakistan is heading rapidly toward economic default unless the government takes immediate measures, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News Ex-Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabber Ziadi warned that the country is heading towards bankruptcy and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has to make some big decisions in the coming week or so.

He said that the current doe snot has any other option than the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and they will have to comply with their conditions.

The former FBR chief said that the PML-N took charge without any homework, and now they are trapped between a rock and a hard place.

The government has done nothing but waste time and push the county into a deeper economic crisis, he added. It looks like the government would last only a few more days, he said.

Earlier, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said that the economic crisis is way worse than they anticipated.

The former Premier said that the previous government borrowed loans one after another damaging the entire economic system. “Why should the current government pay for PTI’s follies,” he questioned.

