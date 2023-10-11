Shortage of lamination paper ‘suspends’ issuance of Pakistani passport

Issuance of Pakistan passports has been suspended across the country due to the shortage of lamination papers, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said the Pakistan offices are receiving up to 25,000 applications for renewal or issuance of passports on a daily basis, but due to a shortage of lamination paper in the country, the backlog has now reached 500,000.

The interior ministry sources said, the order for lamination paper has been placed by Pakistan and they will get the order in a week.

It is feared that the backlog of Pakistani passport prints will reach one million as orders will reach Pakistan in a week and will take about seven more days to clearance from customs.

Earlier, the official delivery timing for the issuance of passports was modified.

As per details, the passport department recently issued a notification outlining the revised passport delivery schedules.

For regular passport applications, the delivery time had been extended to a maximum of 21 working days, compared to the previous 10-day timeframe.