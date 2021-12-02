Pakistan issues 136 visas to Hindu pilgrims

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued as many as 136 visas to Hindu pilgrims for visit to their religious sites in the country.

A large number of pilgrims from the neighbouring country is expected to visit Pakistan to participate in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib.

Today, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 136 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to their religious sites in Pakistan. 1/4@ForeignOfficePk @FMPublicDiploPK @epwing_official @GovtofPakistan — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) December 1, 2021

The celebrations will be held at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh’s Ghotki from Dec 4 to 15.

Shadani Darbar, founded by Sant Shadaram Sahib in 1786, is a sacred place for Hindu devotees across the globe.

“Issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu & Sikh pilgrims is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines,” the high commission said in a statement.

“It’s also reflective of Pakistan’s respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony.”

Last month, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary celebrations in Kartarpur.

