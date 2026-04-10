Pakistan grants major relief to call centers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has granted a complete exemption to call centers from operating hour restrictions imposed during the ongoing energy crisis, providing significant relief to the country’s IT and outsourcing sector, ARY News reported.

According to details, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shiza Khawaja announced the decision, allowing call centers and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies across Pakistan to continue their operations without any time limitations.

Amid the energy conservation measures enforced across Pakistan, where markets and commercial centers have been required to close early, call centers have been excluded from these restrictions. The minister clarified that call centers in Pakistan are not required to shut down at designated hours and can operate 24/7 to ensure uninterrupted services.

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In addition, the government confirmed that recently announced local holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi—declared due to the arrival of foreign delegations—will not apply to call centers. This step has been taken to ensure that Pakistan’s IT sector, which plays a crucial role in the national economy, remains fully functional.

Shaza Khawaja acknowledged that there had been delays in communicating the exemption to all stakeholders, which led to some implementation challenges. However, she assured that the government of Pakistan is actively working to resolve these issues and ensure smooth operations for the industry.

To address concerns faced by call centers, particularly regarding security and operating hours, the minister has directed companies to contact the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). A dedicated support system has been established, where complaints submitted through the PSEB portal will be resolved within 24 hours.

The government emphasized that the BPO industry is a key pillar of Pakistan’s digital economy, and facilitating its growth remains a top priority. Both registered and non-registered members of PSEB in Pakistan can benefit from this support mechanism.