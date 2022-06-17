Pakistan issues visa to 495 Sikhs amid Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has issued visas to 495 Sikhs for the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to 495 Sikh to visit the grave of Maharaja Ranjit Sindh on his death anniversary.

The visa will be valid from June 21 to June 30, 2022, during Ranjit Singh’s fair. Sikh pilgrims will be able to visit Panja Sahab, Nankana Sahab and Kartarpur.

popularly known as the ‘Lion of Punjab’ (Sher-e-Punjab) Ranjit Singh was the first ruler of the Sikh Empire in Punjab. The Sikh Empire consisted of northwestern areas of the sub-continent in the early 19th century.

He survived smallpox in infancy but lost sight in his left eye. He fought his first battle alongside his father at age 10.

Ranjit was the first ruler to turn the invasion tide back to the homelands of traditional India, the Pashtuns (Afghans) and came to be known as the Lion of Punjab for that.

