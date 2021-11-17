Sikh pilgrims arrive Pakistan for Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary

LAHORE: A batch of Sikh pilgrims from India reached Pakistan via Wagah border crossing to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the central figure of Sikhism, falls on November 19.

Sikh devotees from India have started arriving via the Wagah border from today. Around 3,000 pilgrims from India are set to arrive in Pakistan via the Wagah border crossing.

The Indian authorities yesterday announced to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Pakistan authorities had already announced to welcome Sikh pilgrims, arriving to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

Pakistan in a good will gesture already opened Kartarpur Corridor and taken special measures to facilitate the pilgrims arriving in the country.

The country is likely to allow thousands Sikh pilgrims from around the world to participate in the birthday celebration.

Around 250 Sikh pilgrims are also expected to arrive through the Kartarpur passage on November 19.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing, allow Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539AD, was first opened in 2019 on Baba Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Pakistan upgraded the facilities to allow the complex to accommodate more pilgrims. The white-domed shrine in small town of Kartarpur, is just four kilometres (2.5 miles) inside Pakistan.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!