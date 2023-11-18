Warning issued against batch of widely-consumed syrup

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has warned citizens against using a batch of this syrup, ARY News reported.

As per details, DRAP has recalled batch L-083 of Weena Syrup, produced by Ms Swat Pharmaceuticals, located in Saidu Sharif Swat.

The syrup is commonly employed in the treatment and prevention of iron deficiency anemia, as well as in prophylaxis for iron deficiency.

The DRAP recall alert stated that the incorrect usage of the product can lead to common side effects, including various types of gastrointestinal distress such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, and dark or discolored stool.

The manufacturer has also been directed to immediately recall the defective batch of Weena Syrup from the market and all pharmacies should immediately stop supplying this batch of product.

Whereas, the remaining stock should be quarantined and returned to the supplier/company. However, the regulatory field force of DRAP and Provincial Health Departments will increase surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective products.

Yesterday, in response to a World Health Organization (WHO) alert the Punjab government imposed a ban on five cough syrups, containing “excessive amount of alcohol”.

The ban was imposed after the World Health Organization (WHO) investigated a complaint from the Maldives and confirmed the presence of “high alcohol content” in the cough syrups.

In a statement, Punjab’s Caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said that the crackdown would extend to all medical stores in the province, ensuring that the cough syrups are removed from circulation.

The minister claimed that these companies were not only distributing their products within the country but also exporting them abroad.

He pointed out that strict actions would be taken against those responsible for tarnishing the country’s reputation.