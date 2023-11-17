Five cough syrups banned in Punjab

LAHORE: In response to a World Health Organisation (WHO) alert, the Punjab government on Friday imposed ban on five cough syrups, containing “excessive amount of alcohol”, ARY News reported.

The ban was imposed after World Health Organisation (WHO) investigated a complaint from the Maldives and confirmed the presence of “high alcohol content” in the cough syrups.

The provincial government, while acting on recommendations from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), issued directives to not only ban these manufacturing companies but also seize their entire stock in the market.

In a statement, Punjab’s Caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said that the crackdown would extend to all medical stores in the province, ensuring that the cough syrups are removed from circulation.

The minister claimed that these companies were not only distributing their products within the country but also exporting them abroad.

He pointed out that strict actions would be taken against those responsible for tarnishing the country’s reputation.