ISLAMABAD: The information technology (IT) sector of Pakistan has recorded its highest-ever export, with annual exports reaching $4.5 billion in 2025-26, according to official statistics.

According to official data, a substantial increase in exports and national foreign exchange reserves has been recorded due to the Pakistani IT sector’s extensive access to international markets.

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The total IT exports mark a 29 percent $ 4.5 billion increase from the $3.475 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Officials credited the increase to strong growth in software development, business process outsourcing (BPO), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and the gaming sector.

The government data also showed that Pakistani IT companies have extended beyond their traditional export markets, increasing their presence in Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan and Singapore.

The expansion of small and medium-sized technology enterprises (SMEs) into new international markets was also cited as a key factor behind the rise in export revenues.

Economists and business analysts say the increase has been driven by rising global demand for Pakistan’s digital services and successful efforts to diversify export markets.

They added that the record performance reflects growing international confidence in Pakistan’s IT and digital services sector and strengthening economic ties with global markets.