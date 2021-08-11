Pakistan hopes Kabul will cooperate in ‘kidnap’ probe of envoy’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Wednesday the Government of Pakistan extended full cooperation to the Afghan delegation that visited Islamabad to look into a complaint regarding the alleged abduction of the Afghan Ambassador’s daughter.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said: “We have seen the Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement and the complainant’s video. It is once again highlighted that the visiting delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on each aspect of the complaint.”

The Pakistan side facilitated the delegation’s visit to all areas that the complainant had independently visited on July 16, including F-7, G-7, Rawalpindi, Daman-e-Koh, F-6 and F-9 Park, he pointed out.

Also Read: AFGHAN TEAM ‘CONVEYED’ FINDINGS IN ENVOY’S DAUGHTER’S ABDUCTION CONTRARY TO CLAIM

The spokesperson said the delegation was informed that the technical data (geo-fencing) matched with the actual movement of the complainant on the day contrary to the statement of the complainant, which was further confirmed by the statements of taxi drivers.

“On the basis of the complete investigation, the delegation was informed that the complaint did not corroborate the findings on the ground,” he said.

“The delegation was further requested to facilitate access to the complainant and the official of the Embassy and phone data, as already requested on 18 July 2021. It is hoped that the Government of Afghanistan would cooperate in expeditious provision of the earlier requested information.”