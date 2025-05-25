Pakistan launches third polio vaccination drive of 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Polio Programme has officially launched its third National Immunisation Days (NIDs) campaign.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in Islamabad.

It was led by the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, along with key partners and officials.

Ms. Farooq personally administered oral polio vaccine and Vitamin A drops to children under five, reaffirming the government’s steadfast commitment to eradicating the disease from every part of the country.

Set to begin on May 26, the week-long campaign aims to immunize over 45 million children under five years of age. This effort is seen as a decisive step in the country’s final push to stop poliovirus transmission and achieve eradication by the end of 2025.

“Polio eradication is more than a public health goal — it’s a national mission,” said Ms. Farooq. “This campaign is a pivotal part of our 2-4-6 roadmap. The rounds we’ve held from September 2024 through May 2025 have been designed to strategically close immunity gaps and disrupt virus circulation before high transmission season begins.”

While challenges persist in traditional hotspots such as Karachi, South KP, and the Quetta Block, Ms. Farooq highlighted encouraging progress in reaching underserved communities.

She also extended deep gratitude to the 400,000 frontline workers driving this campaign — including 225,000 female vaccinators — and acknowledged the support of civil and military law enforcement in ensuring secure access to children.

Read more: Pakistan ‘reports’ two more polio cases

Despite major gains, the threat of wild poliovirus remains. So far in 2025, Pakistan has confirmed 10 polio cases. Moreover, environmental surveillance has detected the virus in 272 sewage samples across 68 districts — a clear indication of continued transmission.

UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, praised the programme’s direction during his remarks at the launch. As he concludes his tenure in the country, he lauded Pakistan’s leadership and Ms. Farooq for their unwavering resolve.

“Pakistan is closer than ever to ending polio,” said Mr. Fadil. “With sustained political will, community participation, and united action by all partners, I am confident this nation will soon reach a historic milestone — a polio-free future.”

Citizens have been urged to fully cooperate with vaccination teams and report any missed children by calling the Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline at 1166 or messaging the WhatsApp Helpline at 0346-7776546.