Pakistan logs 377 new Covid cases, 8 deaths

ISLAMABAD: As many as 377 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,285,431.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, a total of 44,137 samples were tested, out of which 377 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.85 per cent, a little lower than yesterday’s 0.97 per cent.

Eight more people died of the viral disease during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,745. The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 904.

Statistics 2 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,137

Positive Cases: 377

Positivity %: 0.85%

Deaths : 8

Patients on Critical Care: 904 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 2, 2021

Amid the threat of transmission of new Covid strain ‘Omicron’ to Pakistan, the NCOC has approved a booster jab for citizens to strengthen their protection against the new variant.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response authorised booster shots for three groups of people including healthcare workers, those aged 50 and above and people who are immunocompromised.

The booster shot will be free of cost and can be administered at least six months after the administration of the last dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

