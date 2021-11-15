Pakistan logs six more Covid deaths, 240 cases

ISLAMABAD: Six more patients of Covid-19 died while 240 fresh cases emerged in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response said as many as 46,632 samples were tested during this period, out of which 240 turned out to be positive, taking the caseload to 1,279,876.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.73, it said. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,612 after six more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care has come down to 1,111.

On Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that it was temporarily suspending Covid vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years from Monday (today).

It said that the Covid vaccination of children between 12 and 15 years will remain suspended from November 15 to 27 due to the national Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccination drive.

It stated that the national MR campaign will be conducted from November 15 to 27, during which children aged 9 months to 15 years will be inoculated.

