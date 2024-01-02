Pakistan looks to boost ‘momentum’ gained in bilateral ties with US

ISLAMABAD: Interim Foreign Minister (FM) Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday met US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and underscored that the two sides should “continue to build on the recent exchanges and the momentum gained in bilateral ties”.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), US Ambassador to Pakistan called on the interim foreign minister today.

The discussions between the two focused on “some major aspects of bilateral relations”, including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir’s recent trip to the US, the statement added.

The US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom, called on Foreign Minister @JalilJilani today. Discussions focused on some major aspects of bilateral relations including the recent visit of the Chief of Army Staff to the United States. The Foreign Minister underlined that in 2024,… — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 2, 2024

The interim foreign minister underlined that in 2024 both countries should continue to build on recent exchanges and the momentum gained in the ties.

Meanwhile, a separate statement issued by US Mission Acting Spokesperson said Donald Blome and FM Jilani touched ground on a “wide range of important bilateral issues”.

These included expanded diplomatic engagement, the safe and efficient processing of Afghan citizens eligible for resettlement to the United States and other issues of mutual interest, he said.

Earlier in Dec 2023, COAS Asim Munir paid his maiden visit to US since assuming the role, where he met key political and military personalities, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to discuss potential areas of bilateral and regional cooperation.

Read More: COAS Gen Asim Munir, US CENTCOM chief discuss mutual ties: ISPR

The army chief had also met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon where he discussed regional security developments and potential areas for bilateral defence cooperation.

Gen Munir had also met Gen Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command (Centcom), and discussed cooperation in regional security matters.