RAWALPINDI: A dignified ceremony is being held at General Headquarters (GHQ) to mark the first anniversary of the victory in the Marka-e-Haq, (Battle of Truth).

Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the event as the chief guest, while Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Admiral Naveed Ashraf were also present.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The chief guest, along with the naval and air chiefs, laid separate floral wreaths at the Martyrs’ Memorial to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Smartly turned-out contingents from all three armed forces presented a ceremonial salute during the event.

President’s message on Marka-e-Haq anniversary

President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan’s response in Marka-e-Haq was calibrated, measured, precise and proportionate and our message was unambiguous.

In his message on the occasion of the first commemoration of Marka-e-Haq, the President said one year ago, Pakistan was put to the test, and it did not blink.

He said the events of April and May last year were not simply a military episode. They were a moment of national reckoning.

Asif Ali Zardari said when India, under the guise of the Pahalgam false flag operation, launched unprovoked strikes on our soil, targeting mainly civilian areas besides military installations, Pakistan responded with discipline, precision, courage and unity.

He said Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, the decisive centerpiece of Marka-e-Haq, demonstrated what our armed forces are capable of when the country stands behind them as one.

PM’s message

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said Marka-e-Haq is a day to bow in gratitude before Allah Almighty for His countless blessings upon us.

In his message on the occasion of the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, he said today we commemorate Pakistan’s valiant stand in adversity and the crushing defeat we inflicted on the enemy.

The Prime Minister said the nation pays tribute to its martyrs, their families and the ghazis who stood like a steel wall to defend their homeland. The well-coordinated and synchronized response of our forces across land, sea, air and cyber domains established Pakistan as an invincible nation.

Shehbaz Sharif said Marka-e-Haq bears testimony that Pakistanis are a peace-loving, yet courageous, resilient, and dignified nation that can neither be intimidated nor subdued by any aggressor.

Armed Forces reaffirm bond with nation on first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq

On the auspicious occasion marking the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu extended their heartfelt congratulations to the nation and all ranks of the Armed Forces.

According to ISPR, observed with deep reverence, gratitude, and national fervour, the day stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of courage, professionalism, and unity.

The Armed Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan, reaffirming their unbreakable bond with the nation they proudly serve.

The ISPR further said in order to celebrate the victory of the battle and to honour the unparalleled sacrifices by our martyrs and veterans, ceremonies are being held across the country. Floral wreaths are being laid at martyrs’ memorials, and prayers are being offered to pay tribute to their valour and selflessness, recognized as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

The ISPR said the battle has become a defining landmark in the nation’s journey, reflecting national resolve, military excellence, and strategic maturity. This success not only bolstered national confidence but also established Pakistan as a responsible regional stabilizer, possessing formidable military capabilities.

Pakistan’s measured and resolute response during Marka-e-Haq exposed adversarial conspiracies, false flag narratives and disinformation campaigns, diminishing their credibility internationally. Despite facing conventional and hybrid challenges, including proxy terrorism, the Armed Forces demonstrated superior operational competence across land, air, sea, cyber, and information domains.