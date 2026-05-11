ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has warned customers of possible internet disruptions during scheduled maintenance work on an international submarine cable between May 11 and May 18.

In a post on X, PTCL said: “A maintenance activity is planned on one of our submarine cables to repair a fault by the International Cable Consortium.” The company added that the work will begin on May 11 and may continue until May 18.

“During this period, customers may experience internet service degradation during evening hours,” PTCL added.

Internet interruptions linked to faults in undersea cables have remained a recurring issue for users across the country in recent years.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s telecom sector has recently seen developments in advanced connectivity, including early rollout of 5G services in selected areas following the issuance of spectrum licences.

The government also completed a major spectrum auction earlier this year, raising significant revenue through the sale of 480 megahertz of frequency bands. As a result, the country is gradually expanding its next-generation communication capabilities.

Despite short-term disruptions, telecom authorities say such maintenance activities are necessary to support growing internet demand and ensure stable long-term service delivery. Users have been advised to expect minor slowdowns and plan accordingly during peak usage hours. Therefore, service providers continue to balance infrastructure upgrades with maintaining user connectivity.