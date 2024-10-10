Pakistan minister reveals details of yearly tax evasion

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Thursday revealed details of yearly tax theft in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The minister revealed that tax evasion in Pakistan stands at nearly Rs7,000 bln annually. He said steps are afoot to broaden the tax net and bring reforms to the tax system of Pakistan.

The minister also announced the ‘war against tax evaders’ in Pakistan and admitted all the burden of taxes is being beard by the salary class of the country.

Aurangzeb also said they are trying to increase tax share in the economy to 13.5.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) spokesperson said that the body is all set to bring around 2.8 million potential households into the tax net that would contribute approximately Rs1.6 trillion to the national economy.

“There are around 3.5 million top households liable to pay taxes to the government, however out of which 2.8 million are not paying taxes,” Spokesperson of the FBR, Bakhtiar Muhammad told APP.

The incumbent government had embarked upon a comprehensive plan to enhance tax-to-GDP ratio and resultantly the number of tax filers as well as tax collection went up during the current fiscal year (2024-25).