Federal Minister takes notice of damage to Katas Raj Temple

Islamabad, July 18, 2025 – The historic Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal, a cherished symbol of Pakistan’s multicultural heritage, is under threat from severe structural damage caused by torrential rains, prompting swift action from the federal government.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, has taken serious notice of alarming reports circulating on social and mainstream media about the temple’s deteriorating condition. Water seepage and flooding have reportedly weakened the ancient structures, raising fears for the preservation of this national treasure.

In a decisive move, Minister Khichi has ordered the Evacuee Trust Property Board and other authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the temple’s status. “The Katas Raj Temple is a shared heritage of our nation,” the minister declared, vowing full governmental support for its restoration and protection. “We are committed to ensuring this cultural gem is preserved for future generations.”

Authorities are now mobilizing to assess the damage and plan urgent repairs, as the nation rallies to safeguard one of its most revered historical sites.

The Katas Raj Temple, a centuries-old Hindu sacred site dedicated to Lord Shiva, is renowned for its serene pond, believed in Hindu mythology to have been formed from Shiva’s tears. This iconic complex, nestled in Punjab’s Salt Range, is a beacon of cultural and religious significance, drawing pilgrims and tourists from across the globe.

