Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals criteria for Mohammad Amir, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s selection

Pakistan’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq explained the criteria for pacer Mohammad Amir, all-rounder Imad Wasim, wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and batter Shan Masood’s return to the national side.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan cricket fans had urged the governing body to convince the left-arm pacer to come out of retirement and represent the country in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 – scheduled to be played in India from October to November – after star pacer Naseem Shah got sidelined from the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Moreover, they were also calling for the inclusion of Imad Wasim in the squad.

They both were not picked for the tournament.

Inzamam-ul-Haq spoke about the quartet’s omission from the national side in a press conference, where he unveiled the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad.

The former cricketer said the selection committee will consider them for international fixtures only if they play first-class cricket.

“[Mohammad] Amir has been a great cricketer,” he said. “He has taken retirement. If he wants to play for Pakistan, he will have to play first-class cricket and perform there. If he performs then he will definitely be considered. The selection door is not closed for any player.”

He added, “The same is the case for Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Imad Wasim.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sarfaraz Ahmed is representing Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, whereas Shan Masood is playing county cricket for Derbyshire in England.

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir are currently active in franchise cricket as they represent Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League 2023.