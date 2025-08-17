Pakistan monsoon rains claim 657 lives, injure 929: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: At least 657 people, including 392 men, have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June 26, while 929 others have been injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Of the nationwide death toll, 171 were children and 94 women. Among the injured, 437 were men, 256 children, and 236 women.

The NDMA said the casualties were caused by torrential monsoon rains, flash floods, and related hazards, adding that it was coordinating with provincial authorities to intensify relief and rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): The province has suffered the heaviest losses, with 390 deaths — including 288 men, 59 children, and 43 women. KP also reported 245 injured (161 men, 45 children, and 39 women).

Punjab: Punjab has recorded 164 deaths since June 26, with children forming the largest share of victims. The fatalities include 70 children, 63 men, and 31 women. The province also reported 582 injured (225 men, 182 women, and 175 children).

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB): At least 32 people have died, including 18 men, 6 women, and 8 children, while 31 others were injured (27 men, 3 children, and 1 woman).

Sindh reported 28 deaths, including 14 children, 10 men, and 4 women. Forty people were injured, among them 27 children, 7 men, and 6 women.

Read More: PM’s Coordinator fears 1,000 deaths in KP floods

Balochistan: The province has confirmed 20 fatalities — 11 children, 5 men, and 4 women — and 4 injuries (2 men, 1 woman, and 1 child).

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK): The region reported 15 deaths, evenly split between 5 men, 5 women, and 5 children. AJK also recorded 24 injuries (15 men, 6 women, and 3 children).

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT): The federal capital reported 8 deaths — 4 children, 3 men, and 1 woman — along with 3 injuries (2 children and 1 woman).