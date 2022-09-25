Pakistan Navy, Air force continue rescue, relief operations in flood-hit areas

Pakistan Navy’s four flood relief centres and 18 central collection points have collected and distributed over 1758 tonnes of food, 6407 tents, and 7,27,848 litres of mineral water among flood-affected people, ARY News reported.

According to the National Flood Relief Coordination Centre (NFRCC) at least 25,097 people have taken refuge in 19 Navy camps. At least 15,565 people have been rescued by 23 emergency response teams of the Pakistan Navy, the NFRCC told.

The Emergency Response teams of the Pakistan Navy have 54 motorized boats, and 2 hover crafts, while two helicopters are assigned to rescue people in Sindh.

The NFRCC told that a total of 478 people have been rescued via 70 flights of the Navy helicopter while 5258 ration bags were also distributed using it.

Pakistan Navy also established 82 medical camps which have treated over 89,989 patients so far, the NFRCC told.

While, Pakistan Air Force’s C-130, MI-17, and AW-139 planes took 260 flights while Air Force helicopters took 1521 flights.

Pakistan Airforce distributed 6415 tents and over 5,37,081 food packets. Teams distributed 3389.26 tonnes of food and 285,000-litre mineral water.

Pakistan Air Force established 46 medical camps, treating over 70,608 patients. While 19,807 people have taken refuge in 20 campsites established by the Pakistan Airforce.

