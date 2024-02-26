Pakistan Navy demonstrates war-fighting potential

Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness and war-fighting potential by Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FM-90B Surface to Air Missile in the North Arabian Sea.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was chief guest on the occasion.

During the firepower demonstration, PN Ship successfully hit the aerial drone target thereby reaffirming the Pakistan Navy’s war fighting capability and combat potential.

Missile firing was conducted on the culmination of the sea phase of PN’s Major Maritime Exercise SEA SPARK-2024.

The exercise was conducted to validate the Pakistan Navy’s operational plans and assess war preparedness.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. He reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Navy to ensure the seaward defence of Pakistan and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs.

Read more: Pakistan Navy deploys warships in the Arabian Sea

On February 7, the Pakistan Navy deployed its warships in the Arabian Sea following the “recent incidents of maritime security,” a navy spokesperson said in a statement.

“Pakistan Navy has deployed its warships in the Arabian Sea following the recent incidents of maritime security,” a spokesperson of the navy said in a statement.

“Continuous aerial surveillance of these commercial passages is also being done by Pakistan Navy.”