Pakistan Navy foils Indian submarine’s attempt to sneak into Pakistani waters

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Navy has foiled yet another attempt by an Indian submarine to sneak into Pakistani waters, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday.

The military spokesperson said, “Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives.” “However, yet again through continuous vigilance and professionalism Pakistan Navy has foiled Indian Submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters,” he added.

During the prevailing security environment and ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22, the ISPR DG said, “the possibility of Indian unit lurking into Pakistan Maritime Zone for reconnaissance and gathering information on exercise was anticipated.”

Therefore, he said strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were in place. “Resultantly, Pakistan Navy Anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine Kalvari on 01 March 2022,” he said.

Gen Iftikhar pointed out that the latest is the fourth intrusion attempt by India’s submarine over the last five years and a reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.

The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/6sn1WvpUVj — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 3, 2022

Last year in Oct, the Pakistan Navy thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to sneak into Pakistani waters.

READ: Pak Navy foils Indian submarine’s intrusion attempt in Pakistani waters

The navy detected and blocked the Indian submarine from entering into Pakistani waters on Oct 16, 2021, the military’s media wing had said in a statement.

Comments