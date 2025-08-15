NCCIA granted power to freeze properties in cybercrime crackdown

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has issued a notification for the rules governing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), ARY News reported.

Under the new rules, the NCCIA will have the authority to freeze properties in Pakistan, with approval from the Director General required for freezing or restoring any assets. The agency will also be able to seek assistance from international bodies for investigations.

According to the rules, the NCCIA will conduct investigations under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and work in coordination with sensitive institutions and provincial authorities across Pakistan.

Special units will be established within the NCCIA to combat online financial fraud and online child abuse in Pakistan.

Investigations can be initiated on the basis of source reports, but prior approval from the Director General will be mandatory.

The rules also state that NCCIA personnel will be required to wear a uniform, and a self-accountability unit will be created within the agency to ensure transparency.

The Ministry of Interior has sent the official notification to the NCCIA for immediate implementation across Pakistan.

Also Read: NCCIA uncovers Multan cybercrime network

Earlier, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) uncovered an urbane cybercrime network operating out of Multan.

The group was running an online fraudulent scam to both Pakistani and foreign citizens through extravagant social media scam operations.

The NCCIA confirmed that in the Multan cybercrime arrest, the main suspect has been caught, identified as Arsalan, from the Dunyapur area of Multan.

Officials exposed that the suspect was part of a big consortium that was operational on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook to trap victims with fake game shows, marriage proposals, and foreign aid schemes.

The gang allegedly extracted millions of rupees by showing victims fake videos of foreign currency and promising financial backing in exchange for “tax” payments.

According to authorities, the group was also using fake profiles on different matrimonial platforms to establish trust with victims before the execution of the financial fraud.