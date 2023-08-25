27.9 C
Pakistan’s first Netflix original stars Fawad, Mahira, Sanam and more!

A star-studded cast is set to headline the first-ever Netflix original from Pakistan, titled ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’.

As reported by a foreign media outlet, the streaming giant’s first Pakistan-themed series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ is an official adaptation of Pakistan’s prominent screenwriter and novelist, Farhat Ishtiaq’s same-titled best-selling novel.

Reportedly, the story revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student, who ‘experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay’ and a talented artist Liza, ‘who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past’, when they meet in Italy.

The hotly-anticipated series is headlined by the beloved on-screen pair, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, who are joined by versatile actors Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir.

The ensemble star cast also features Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

Director-producer Momina Duraid serves as the showrunner on the project, which is being extensively shot in the United Kingdom, Italy and Pakistan.

The streamer is yet to announce the premiere date for the much-awaited title.

