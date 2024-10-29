Pakistan offers immense opportunities for global investors: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to international investors to invest in various areas of Pakistan’s economy.

Addressing the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan is ready to join countries, which are heralding a future of innovation.

The prime minister said that there is a great deal of opportunity for international cooperation in Pakistan’s healthcare and education sectors. He asserted that cooperation and teamwork are essential to human progress and that no nation can fully realize its potential in the future without the assistance of others.

As Pakistan constructs a future based on resilience and shared prosperity, PM Shehbaz asked international investors to contribute their knowledge and experience.

He said that Pakistan is embarking on a transformative journey of resilience and unrelenting pursuit of stability and progress. He called on Pakistan’s friends and allies to cooperate in order to share a future characterized by advancement and creativity.

He said Pakistan looks forward to forging useful partnerships as it lays the foundation for a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation in three areas: Artificial Intelligence, education, and health.

The prime minister said that Pakistan is not just embracing Artificial Intelligence, but is committed to excelling in it by training skilled engineers and data scientists, and equipping its workforce to harness the power of AI across industries.

In the education sector, PM Shehbaz said that through reforms, vocational training, and digital literacy, we aim to build a skilled, tech-savvy generation. He mentioned projects like the Daanish School and the Education Endowment Program initiated by his government, which have made and continue to make quality education accessible to deserving students.

Regarding the healthcare sector, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan’s young medical professionals are pioneering new health-tech solutions, and we envision a future where our doctors and scientists collaborate across borders for a healthier tomorrow.

He mentioned the potential of institutions like King Edward Medical College, NUST, and Agha Khan University for breakthroughs in diagnosis, treatment, and disease prevention.

On the occasion, the prime minister made a clarion call to the world community, emphasizing that no dream of global progress and prosperity will ever be fulfilled unless peace is restored in Gaza and bloodshed is immediately stopped there.