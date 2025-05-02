Pakistan open to neutral inquiry into Pahalgam incident: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Political Advisor Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan is open to an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

Speaking on ARY News’ morning show Bakhabar Savera, Rana Sanaullah accused India of pursuing its “nefarious objectives” and refusing to accept Pakistan’s existence.

He warned that India’s conduct is pushing the region toward instability.

“We are ready for a neutral inquiry into the Pahalgam incident,” Rana Sanaullah said, adding that Pakistan would also accept a joint investigation or even a third-party special expert-led probe into the matter.

He questioned India’s reporting of the attack, calling it suspicious and inconsistent, and emphasized that the truth must emerge regarding who orchestrated the “heinous act.”

According to him, the sequence of events and timing point towards Indian planning and ulterior motives.

Rana Sanaullah also criticized India for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty immediately after the incident.

“India’s actions appear premeditated and aimed at achieving political gains,” he said, adding that India has failed to suppress the freedom movement in Kashmir despite its massive military deployment.

He further stated that Kashmiris continue to be denied their right to self-determination, and India’s crackdown is aimed at crushing their aspirations for independence.

On Pakistan’s response strategy, the advisor made it clear: “Pakistan will not initiate any aggression, but if provoked, it will respond in kind and with equal intensity.”

Commenting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rhetoric, he remarked that Modi’s politics is built on hostility towards Pakistan, and such statements are intended to inflame tensions ahead of domestic elections.