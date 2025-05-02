Pakistan to ‘serve’ formal notice to India over Indus Waters Treaty suspension 

LAHORE: Pakistan has ‘decided’ to serve a formal notice to India over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to sources in the Indus Water Commission, constitutional and legal consultations in response to India’s recent announcement regarding the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty have been completed.

Sources confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Water Resources, and Ministry of Law have completed preliminary groundwork, and a formal diplomatic notice is expected to be served to India within the next few days.

The official communication will demand concrete justifications from India for its unilateral suspension of the treaty, a move Pakistan considers a violation of international obligations.

According to sources within commission, Pakistan is also actively considering raising a strong protest at global forums to highlight India’s water aggression and build legal and moral weight behind its stance.

“The purpose of this step is to strengthen Pakistan’s position with legal and ethical justification, and to present India’s actions before the international community in a comprehensive manner,” a source added.

Officials within the Indus Commission remain confident that Pakistan holds legal precedence in the matter and expressed hope that India will be compelled to reconsider its position.

It is to be noted that following Pahalgam false flag operation, India announced to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, also known as the Sindh Tas Agreement, and asked Pakistani nationals to leave India within 48 hours.