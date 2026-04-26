ISLAMABAD: The federal government has officially enforced the Transit of Goods Order 2026, allowing the movement of cargo through Pakistan for onward transit to Iran and other destinations, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the new framework introduces designated transit routes and modernised procedures for cross-border trade. Under the revised system, goods originating from third countries will be permitted to pass through Pakistan en route to Iran, subject to regulatory compliance.

The government has also formally announced key transit corridors, including Gwadar, Karachi, and Taftan routes, which will be used exclusively for transit cargo operations. Authorities stated that these measures aim to enhance regional connectivity and trade facilitation through Pakistan.

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In a significant development, Gwadar Port has been approved for commercial transit operations, marking a strategic step in expanding Pakistan’s logistics and maritime capacity. Officials said the decision will strengthen the country’s role as a regional trade hub.

The notification further states that all transit cargo will require financial guarantees, while customs procedures will be governed under Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) regulations to ensure strict monitoring and compliance.

Officials added that the Transit of Goods Order 2026 is expected to improve trade efficiency, boost revenue generation, and reinforce Pakistan’s position as a key transit corridor in the region.