Pakistan: Overall 19,942 infected with Covid-19: sources

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medics with the number in Pakistan so far, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.

“37 doctors and three health staffers are among those infected during the last day,” the sources said while quoting the report.

They said that so far 12,358 doctors, 2,687 nurses, and 4,897 other health staffers have been infected by COVID-19 in the country. They said 19,763 have so far recovered from the infection in Pakistan.

Sindh, according to sources, remained most affected, as 6,384 health workers have tested positive for the infection so far and 62 others have succumbed to the infection.

“3,590 medics got infected and 29 died in Punjab, followed by 5,000 positive cases among health workers and 49 deaths in KP,” they said. Furthermore, 2,379 workers tested positive and 14 of them have so far died in Islamabad.

The COVID-affected medics in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan stand at 940, 830, and 353 with nine health workers succumbing to infection in the former nine and nine in the latter.

