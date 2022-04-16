Pakistan pacer who was offered Imran Hashmi’s role in ‘Gangster’

Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhat has claimed that he was offered Imran Hashmi’s character in the Bollywood movie Gangster, but he refused the offer.

According to details, the Rawalpindi Express, in an interview with an international news agency, said that he was offered a role in the Indian movie Gangster but he refused to accept the offer. The character was later played by actor Imran Hashmi.

The speedster added that fast bowlers nowadays lack aggression, in our time fast bowlers used to have long hair and bowled as fast as possible.

Shoaib Akhtar said that fast bowlers don’t even bowl bouncers nowadays. If his knee surgery goes well and he trains for three months, he can still bowl at 150 km/h, he claimed.

He said that the wicket of Rahul Dravid in the 1999 Kolkata test and Adam Gilchrist in 2002 were his most memorable test dismissals.

He added that Saqlain Mushtaq was a very fun person to hang out with, the players used to fool around and pull pranks on him and he proved to be the best spinner of his era.

Shaob Akhtar added that Pakistan Skipper Babaz Azam is currently the best batter in the world.

