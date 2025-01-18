Pakistan passport latest renewal fee in UK Pounds – January 2025

Pakistani citizens living in the United Kingdom can now renew their passports with ease, thanks to the Pakistan High Commission in London and consulates in Bradford, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

These centers offer services for renewing ordinary passports, making it more convenient for the Pakistani community in the UK.

Required documents and process

To renew your passport, you’ll need to visit the high commission or consulate with the required documents, as the passport office operates on the principle of live data capturing.

This means that your data entry, photo, signature, and thumb impression will be captured using the latest technology. Unfortunately, walk-in applicants cannot be serviced for MRP services, so be sure to book an appointment in advance.

Pakistani passport renewal fees

The fees for renewing your Pakistani passport in the UK vary depending on the validity period and number of pages:

36-Page Passport

Normal fee (5 years): £30

Normal fee (10 years): £45

Urgent fee (5 years): £50

Urgent fee (10 years): £75

72-Page Passport

Normal fee (5 years): £55

Normal fee (10 years): £82

Urgent fee (5 years): £90

Urgent fee (10 years): £135

100-Page Passport

Normal fee (5 years): £60

Normal fee (10 years): £90

Urgent fee (5 years): £120

Urgent fee (10 years): £180

Online Application Option

You can also apply for a Pakistani passport online through the official e-Service Portal of the Government of Pakistan.

Remember to book your appointment and gather the necessary documents before visiting the high commission or consulate. With these convenient options, renewing your Pakistani passport in the UK has never been easier!

