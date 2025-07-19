Pakistan Passport to Include Holder’s Mother Name; Here is Why

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has decided to introduce a major change in Pakistani passports in line with international standards.

According to details, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, which works under the Interior Ministry, will now incorporate the mother’s name alongside the father’s name in passports. “The decision aligns with international standards and addresses societal needs,” Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Kazi said during an interview.

He said that the decision is aimed at meeting global requirements and facilitate citizens facing challenges under the current system.

The change is being hailed as a ‘good’ step toward recognising the rights of Pakistani women, especially single mothers. Currently, Pakistani Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and passports only include the father’s name, which has caused issues, particularly for single mothers raising children alone.

The absence of the father or lack of recognition of the mother’s role has led to various legal and administrative difficulties. The Director General of Immigration and Passports stated that developed countries have already included the mother’s name in documents, providing greater convenience for citizens internationally.

What about existing passports?

The decision; however, raised questions about legal status of the existing valid passports. Questions have arisen about whether those with existing passports will need to obtain new ones. While no final policy has been announced, authorities have clarified that current passports will remain valid until their expiry, and the new rule will apply to passports issued henceforth.